Kevin Stefanski: Odell Beckham didn’t feel he could play a significant amount

The Browns went down to the wire before making a decision about wide receiver Odell Beckham‘s status for Sunday’s game in Kansas City and they ultimately decided not to put him in the lineup.

Beckham spent the summer working his way back from last season’s torn ACL, but looked to be on track for a Week One appearance in recent weeks. After the 33-29 loss to the Chiefs was in the books, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski explained why the team chose not to play Beckham.

“He worked out before the game and didn’t feel like he could go a significant amount, so we felt like it was the right thing to do to keep him inactive. We had four wide receivers up,” Stefanski said, via Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com.

Stefanski said “it’s a possibility” that Beckham will play against the Texans in Week Two and it will likely be close to kickoff before anything is official about Beckham’s status for that game.