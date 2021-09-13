Marcus Davenport had MRI on pectoral injury

USA TODAY Sports

The Saints had a very good day on the field against the Packers in Week One, but a couple of their defensive starters were unable to make it through the game unscathed.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that defensive end Marcus Davenport had an MRI after suffering a pectoral injury. He is waiting for the results of the test and any further plans will be made once those results are in.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore joins Davenport on the injured list as he is having surgery on his thumb after hurting it in the 38-3 win.

Davenport played 26 snaps on Sunday and finished the game with three tackles, a sack, and two tackles for loss.