Matt LaFleur: Saints “absolutely embarrassed us”

Getty Images

Packers coach Matt LaFleur didn’t mince words about his team’s 38-3 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

“Give the Saints all the credit in the world. They came ready to play, absolutely embarrassed us,” LaFleur said. “You can’t do that against a well-coached and quality football team. Our guys are going to have to take a long look in the mirror. It starts with myself.”

Much of the focus will be on quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who had an ugly game, but LaFleur also said the Packers need to run the ball better, and that he needs to call more running plays. Green Bay finished the game with 15 carries for 43 yards.

“We didn’t run the ball. We didn’t even attempt to run the ball enough. That’s my fault,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur also indicated that the Saints appeared to be the more motivated team.

“They came out with more intensity than us. They were the hungrier team and that’s disappointing,” he said.

It’s just one game, and the Packers are still the favorites to win the NFC North. But LaFleur is right to be embarrassed.