Monday Night Football: Clelin Ferrell, Jimmy Smith among inactives

Getty Images

The Raiders used the fourth overall choice on Clelin Ferrell in 2019. He has made 65 tackles and 6.5 sacks in 26 games and will not appear in a 27th game tonight.

Ferrell is a healthy scratch for Monday Night Football.

He was among the team’s inactives.

Running back Josh Jacobs is dressed after the team downgraded him to questionable with an illness Sunday. Jacobs, a first-round pick in 2019, has rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons.

Quarterback Nate Peterman, safety Roderic Teamer (shoulder/ankle), defensive end Malcolm Koonce, offensive guard Richie Incognito (calf) and tight end Nick Bowers are the Raiders’ other inactives.

The Ravens won’t have cornerback Jimmy Smith, who was questionable with an ankle injury. The team already knew it was without cornerback Marcus Peters, who tore an ACL in practice last week.

Defensive end Derek Wolfe (back/hip), offensive guard Ben Cleveland, outside linebacker Daelin Hayes (knee) and safety Ar'Darius Washington also are inactive.