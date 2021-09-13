Myles Garrett: Officials should have ejected Chiefs assistant coach, too

Getty Images

Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett won’t argue with the NFL’s decision to eject teammate Ronnie Harrison Jr. from Sunday’s game. He said Harrison has to keep his poise.

Garrett, though, wants to know why Chiefs running backs coach Greg Lewis also wasn’t ejected.

“I saw [Harrison],” Garrett said after the game, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “He was tangled up. I saw him get pushed and he pushed. And I was like, ‘We don’t need any of that for our team. We’ve got to be smarter than that.’

“But [Lewis] should get the treatment our player should get. He should be tossed out of the game just like Ronnie.”

Garrett has a point: Lewis shoved Harrison first, though Lewis’ shove back was more forceful.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire was tackled by Mack Wilson and Harrison along the Chiefs sideline with 4:43 remaining in the first quarter. It appeared Harrison was trying to step over Edwards-Helaire after the running back’s 11-yard gain when Lewis pushed Harrison. Harrison shoved back in Lewis’ neck and chin area.

Officials initially flagged Lewis and announced a 15-yard penalty on the Chiefs. It appears the officiating office in New York then buzzed down, and referee Bill Vinovich changed his initial announcement to offsetting penalties and ejected Harrison.

The Browns already were missing safety Grant Delpit, who was inactive with a hamstring injury. M.J. Stewart replaced Harrison.