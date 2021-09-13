Rashaad Penny out a few weeks

Getty Images

Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny is set to miss some time.

Penny re-aggravated his calf injury on Sunday against the Colts and will need to sit out a few weeks to heal, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Seahawks had planned on Penny sharing carries with Chris Carson, but Penny was hurt after just two carries for eight yards. Carson had 16 carries for 91 yards on Sunday and will likely get more work while Penny is out. Alex Collins, who was inactive on Sunday, would likely become Carson’s backup.

Penny has had a hard time staying healthy. Last year he played in just three games and had 11 carries for 34 yards.