Ravens lead Raiders 14-10 at halftime

The Ravens have won five consecutive season openers by a combined 177-26. It appeared they were on their way to a sixth blowout win to open the season, but the Raiders finally found their footing.

The Ravens, despite all their injuries, lead the Raiders 14-10 at halftime.

The Ravens have 13 players on injured reserve, including running backs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill and cornerback Marcus Peters. They lost left guard Tyre Phillips late in the first half as he was carted off with a knee injury. Ben Powers replaced him.

Ravens running Ty'Son Williams had never played a regular-season game before Monday night, but he has seven carries for 64 yards. He ran up the middle for a 35-yard touchdown on fourth-and-one.

The Ravens made it 14-0 on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson to Hollywood Brown.

The Raiders, though, scored 10 points in the final 4:14. Josh Jacobs plunged in for a 2-yard touchdown before Daniel Carlson kicked a 34-yard field goal on the final play of the second quarter. In between their two scores, the Raiders had a fourth-down stop of the Ravens.

K.J. Wright stopped Latavius Murray for no gain on fourth-and-one from the Las Vegas 36 with 1:13 left in the half.

The Ravens have 208 yards. Jackson completed 11 of 15 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown and ran for 20 yards on three rushes. Brown has four catches for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Carr is 12-for-25 for 127 yards. He has tried to force the ball into Darren Waller, who has four catches on 11 targets for 54 yards, while Hunter Renfrow has three receptions for 32 yards. Henry Ruggs has no catches on two targets.

Jacobs, who is playing through a toe injury, has five carries for 18 yards and a touchdown. Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota had a carry on third-and-one that went for 31 yards, but the Raiders failed to score on the opening possession after reaching the Baltimore 21.