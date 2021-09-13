Report: Lamarcus Joyner likely out for season with torn tendon

Getty Images

There’s some bad news for the Jets’ secondary on Monday morning.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, defensive back Lamarcus Joyner suffered an apparent tendon in his arm during Sunday’s loss to the Panthers. Joyner left the game with an elbow injury. New York will get more tests to confirm, but Joyner likely needs surgery that will end his 2021 season.

He was on the field for just nine defensive snaps and two special teams snaps on Sunday.

Joyner signed with the Jets in March after Las Vegas released him. A former Rams second-round pick, Joyner struggled in coverage during his two seasons with the Raiders. He played 28 games for the franchise with 16 starts, recording 115 total tackles.

Joyner spent five seasons with the Rams to begin his career, receiving the franchise tag for L.A. in 2018. Joyner has four career interceptions, 33 passes defensed, 5.0 sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles.