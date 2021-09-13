Report: Marcus Davenport to miss time with pectoral strain

Getty Images

Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport went for an MRI after suffering a pectoral injury in Sunday’s win over the Packers and a report on the results looks like fairly good news for New Orleans.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the MRI showed a pectoral strain rather than a tear. He will likely miss time as a result of the injury, but, per the report, is expected back in action sooner rather than later.

The Saints also saw cornerback Marshon Lattimore pick up an injury on Sunday. He’s having surgery after hurting his thumb and is considered week-to-week.

Cameron Jordan, Carl Granderson, Tanoh Kpassagnon, and first-round pick Payton Turner are the other defensive ends on the Saints’ active roster.