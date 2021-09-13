Report: Mekhi Becton to have surgery, miss 4-6 weeks

Getty Images

There have been a few updates on Jets left tackle Mekhi Becton‘s status since he left Sunday’s loss to the Panthers with a knee injury and the latest one gives some idea about how long Becton is going to be out.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Becton will have arthroscopic surgery to clean up damaged cartilage in his knee. He is expected to miss four-to-six weeks as he recovers from the surgery.

George Fant took over at left tackle after Becton was hurt on Sunday and will likely be there against the Patriots in Week Two.

The Jets have also reportedly lost safety Lamarcus Joyner for the season, so the season opener was a painful one in many ways for the AFC East club.