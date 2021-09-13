Report: Myles Hartsfield suffered wrist injury that requires surgery

USA TODAY Sports

It looks like the Panthers won’t have one of their defensive and special teams contributors for a few weeks.

Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, cornerback Myles Hartsfield suffered a wrist injury that requires surgery during Sunday’s victory over the Jets. But the injury is not considered season-ending and Hartsfield is considered week-to-week.

Hartsfield played 23 defensive snaps and eight special teams snaps in Sunday’s contest. He recorded a pair of tackles and a pass defensed.

Last year, Hartsfield played 60 percent of Carolina’s special teams snaps and 13 percent of defensive snaps. He signed with the Panthers as an undrafted rookie out of Ole Miss in April 2020.