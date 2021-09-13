Report: Ryan Fitzpatrick to miss 6 to 8 weeks

Getty Images

Taylor Heinicke is going to get an extended opportunity to show what he can do.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is going to be out for six to eight weeks after suffering a hip subluxation during Sunday’s loss to the Chargers.

While there had been some speculation that the Football Team could pursue free-agent quarterback Cam Newton given his ties to Washington’s coaching staff and front office, head coach Ron Rivera said Monday that the team is not planning to add another QB. The Football Team signed Kyle Shurmur to its practice squad earlier on Monday.

That means Heinicke will get several games to start for the reigning NFC East champions. He was 11-of-15 passing for 122 yards with a touchdown in Sunday’s game. He also rushed three times for 17 yards in the contest.

Washington also has Kyle Allen on its roster at quarterback.