Ron Rivera: Washington has no plans to bring in more quarterbacks

Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is heading to injured reserve, but the Football Team has no plans to bring in any other quarterbacks.

Coach Ron Rivera said today that he has no plans to bring in any other quarterbacks. Taylor Heinicke will start while Fitzpatrick is out, Kyle Allen will back Heinicke up, and Kyle Shurmur has been added to the practice squad.

As soon as Fitzpatrick went down on Sunday, speculation immediately began that Washington could call free agent quarterback Cam Newton, who won a league MVP award while playing for Rivera in Carolina. But Rivera’s comments today suggest that’s not going to happen.

Heinicke completed 11 of 15 passes for 122 yards with a touchdown and no interception against the Chargers on Sunday after Fitzpatrick went out. Now Washington will see what he can do as the unquestioned starter.