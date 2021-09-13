Ryan Fitzpatrick will be placed on IR after MRI confirms he suffered a hip subluxation

Getty Images

It’s going to be at least a few weeks before Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick returns to the field.

Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, an MRI confirmed that Fitzpatrick suffered a hip subluxation during Sunday’s loss to the Chargers. Fitzpatrick will be placed on injured reserve, which means he’s out for at least three weeks.

But at this point, there is no indication that the injury will end Fitzpatrick’s season.

Fitzpatrick would be eligible to return for the Football Team’s Oct. 10 matchup against the Saints in Week Five.

Fitzpatrick completed three passes for 13 yards before exiting Sunday’s contest.

Washington appears content to stick with quarterback Taylor Heinicke for now to start the next few games. He threw for 122 yards and a touchdown on Sunday.

The Football Team also has Kyle Allen on its active roster and signed quarterback Kyle Shurmur to its practice squad earlier on Monday.