Saints bring back Montravius Adams, activate Bradley Roby

Montravius Adams is back with the Saints.

Adams’ agent Drew Rosenhaus announced that Adams has signed to the active roster in New Orleans. Adams signed with the Saints earlier this month, but was released ahead of Sunday’s game against the Packers as one of a series of Saints moves.

Adams would have been a familiar face if he’d been in the lineup on Sunday. He spent the last four seasons with the Packers and had 44 tackles and 1.5 sacks during his time in Green Bay.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire shows that the Saints have also activated cornerback Bradley Roby from the suspended list. He’s set to make his Saints debut in Week Two after arriving with the team in last week’s trade with the Texans.

Defensive back Jordan Miller has been waived to round out the day’s moves in New Orleans.