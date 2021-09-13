Sean McVay: With Matthew Stafford, we’re not limited in anything we can do in the pass game

Getty Images

The Rams paid a big price to acquire Matthew Stafford this offseason, and coach Sean McVay thinks after one game that Stafford was well worth it.

McVay said after Sunday night’s win over the Bears that there are no limits to what the Rams can do offensively, noting specifically Stafford’s 67-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson on the Rams’ first drive as the kind of throw not every quarterback can make.

“It was great job by him being able to flip his hips and make an unbelievable throw,” McVay said. “I think that’s kind of one of those things, he’s gifted, he’s got a great ability to be able to change his arm slot and make all types of throws, whether it be short, intermediate or down the field, but he’s — you’re not limited in anything you can do with him in the pass game.”

Stafford completed 20 of 26 passes for 321 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. The sky’s the limit to what he can do in McVay’s offense.