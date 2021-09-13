Texans expect to get Anthony Miller back this week

Getty Images

The Texans got a win to open their season on Sunday and they expect to have wide receiver Anthony Miller back to help them try for two in a row against the Browns this week.

Texans head coach David Culley said on Monday morning that the team is planning on having Miller in action this week. Miller came to Houston in a July trade with the Bears and he has been out since dislocating his shoulder in a preseason game.

If Miller is able to go, he’ll join Brandin Cooks, Chris Conley, Nico Collins, Danny Amendola, and Andre Roberts as receiving options in Houston.

Culley also shared some less positive health news. Defensive tackle Vincent Taylor is set to miss at least this week after hurting his ankle in the win over Jacksonville.