Trent Brown day-to-day with calf strain

Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown exited Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins early, but the injury isn’t too serious.

Brown has a minor calf strain and is considered day-to-day, a league source told PFT.

New England acquired Brown from the Raiders after he spent two years with the franchise. But various injuries kept Brown from playing all that much over the last two years — particularly in 2020 when he appeared in only five games. Brown played 11 for the Raiders during their last season in Oakland, becoming a Pro Bowler for the first time.

The last time Brown played a full season was in 2018 when he won Super Bowl LIII with the Patriots.

He was on the field for seven of the team’s offensive snaps on Sunday.

The Patriots play the Jets in Week Two.