Trevor Lawrence: We can’t let this snowball

The Jaguars came into Sunday’s game as favorites over a Texans team that most people have written off for the season, but it didn’t turn out to be a triumphant NFL debut for head coach Urban Meyer and quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence threw three interceptions, the team committed a slew of penalties, and the Texans got a 37-21 after leading by as many as 27 points during the game. Meyer said after the game that “we’ve all got our ass kicked before” and that the team has to “tighten up and go” as they move toward the rest of the season.

Lawrence didn’t get his ass kicked much at Clemson, but said he knows he will respond well and echoed Meyer’s call to move past a disappointing start.

“It obviously sucks,” Lawrence said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “Losing’s always hard, especially when you feel like you’re prepared and had a great week and really think we were ready. Just obviously didn’t play well. It starts with me. I played really bad tonight. Disappointing for sure. I still believe in this team. I still know what we’re capable of. We did some good things. We started off with some penalties, three-and-out; but then after that, we had a couple good drives, we’re hitting some big plays. There’s a lot of good things there, and we’ve got to keep doing those and learn from the bad. We’ve got to watch it and learn from it, for sure, but then flip the page. It’s a long season. We can’t let this snowball. We’ve got to move on and go win next week.”

Lawrence played in two losses while in college. If the Jaguars are as sloppy against Denver as they were in Houston, he’ll likely match that total two weeks into his NFL career.