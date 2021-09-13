USC fires head coach Clay Helton

Getty Images

One of the prime coaching jobs in college football has just become available. Again.

USC announced today that it has fired head coach Clay Helton, just two games into the 2021 season, after an ugly loss to Stanford on Saturday night.

Once a powerhouse program, USC has fallen on hard times lately. The Trojans will surely have interest in several current NFL coaches, although it’s unclear how many of them would want to go to USC, which has been short on recent success.

Among current NFL head coaches, Jacksonville’s Urban Meyer is the most likely to be mentioned in association with the USC job.

Assistant Donte Williams will take over as USC’s interim head coach, but Williams is unlikely to get the job on a permanent basis, barring a spectacular season from USC the rest of the way.

Helton went 46-24 with USC and had some early success, but his teams haven’t finished in the Top 20 nationally since 2017.