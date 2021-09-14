49ers place Raheem Mostert, Jason Verrett on IR, promote Dontae Johnson

Getty Images

The 49ers made several moves Tuesday.

They placed running back Raheem Mostert and cornerback Jason Verrett on injured reserve. Both players are done for the season.

Verrett tore an anterior cruciate ligament, and Mostert announced Tuesday he will undergo season-ending knee surgery. That left the team in need of players at both positions.

They signed free agent cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick to a one-year deal and promoted cornerback Dontae Johnson to the active roster from the team’s practice squad.

The 49ers also signed linebacker Curtis Bolton and running Kerryon Johnson to the team’s practice squad and released receiver Isaiah Zuber from the practice squad.