Aaron Rodgers has a good excuse for one of his interceptions (actually, two)

USA TODAY Sports

With the Packers down 17-3 and driving for a touchdown that could have cut the deficit to seven, quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a red-zone interception.

The miscue came from something that happened in a very different zone.

“For those of you who went back and watched it,” Rodgers told Pat McAfee on Tuesday, “I don’t like to make a lot of excuses for interceptions. . . . That one was entirely due to the double nut shot I took.”

Rodgers was on the ground for a bit after the play, and the Fox crew pointed out that he refused to be examined by trainers on the sideline. And now we know why he didn’t need it.

All he needed, as anyone who has ever taken a double nut shot or two knows, was a little time and space.