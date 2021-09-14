Akiem Hicks wants to finish his career in Chicago despite contract impasse

Getty Images

The Bears gave defensive tackle Akiem Hicks permission to seek a trade this offseason. Hicks remains on the roster and hopes it stays that way for the rest of his career.

“I’ll do everything in my power to do so,” Hicks said Tuesday, via Jason Leiser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “That’s what I want. That’s what I feel at the end of the day is right for me. I started a piece of my career here and it grew and it blossomed, and I’ve just had so many joy-filled moments as a Chicago Bear. I can’t see myself in another jersey.”

Hicks, 31, is in the final year of his deal and has a $10.4 million base salary and wants an extension. The sides are in a stalemate, putting Hicks’ future in doubt.

“I’d be lying to say that it was never a present thought,” Hicks said. “During the course of this offseason, there was a great deal of energy spent pondering how this was all going to play out.

“Unfortunately, you don’t get to choose [how long you stay]. . . . I have to accept that. It’s a present thought in my mind, but it can’t be my main focus.”

Hicks, in his sixth season in Chicago, had three tackles, half a sack and two quarterback hits 40 snaps against the Rams. He was one of the few bright spots on a defense that allowed 34 points and 386 yards.

“It’s business and it’s very professional,” Hicks said. “I’ve been hired to do a job, and the job isn’t done yet, so I’m going to continue to play and put my best foot forward and carry myself as the professional that I have been for my entire career.”