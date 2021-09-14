All fans over 12 must be vaccinated to attend Bills games

Getty Images

If you plan to see a Bills game in Buffalo, you’ll need to get vaccinated.

The Bills and Erie County announced today that all fans over 12 must be vaccinated to attend Bills home games. The stadium is owned by the county and operated by the Bills.

For the Bills’ September 26 and October 3 home games, all fans must show proof that they have had at least one vaccine dose. From October 31 onward, all fans must show they are fully vaccinated.

Fans under 12 can get in without being vaccinated but must wear a mask.

No exceptions will be made to the vaccine requirement. Season ticket holders who will not get vaccinated have until Friday to inform the team and get their tickets refunded.