Antonio Gibson bumped up to full participation

Washington running back Antonio Gibson looks like he’s good to go for Thursday night.

Gibson was listed as a limited participant on Monday’s estimated practice report after hurting his shoulder late in the team’s Week One loss to the Chargers. Any concerns about Gibson subsided on Tuesday when he was bumped up to full participation.

Gibson carried the ball 20 times and had three catches in the opener. Head coach Ron Rivera didn’t sound like he thinks he will need to cut back on Gibson’s workload.

“I think he’s ready to handle it, and it was also the flow of the game,” Rivera said, via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com.

Ryan Fitzpatrick is the only other player on Washington’s injury report. He’s out with a hip injury that will likely land him on injured reserve in a roster move ahead of Thursday’s game.