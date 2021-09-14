Colts sign Andrew Sendejo

Getty Images

Indianapolis is bringing in some veteran secondary help.

The Colts announced on Tuesday that they’ve signed safety Andrew Sendejo. As a corresponding move, the club waived cornerback Chris Wilcox.

Sendejo spent the 2020 season with the Browns, starting 14 games for the club. He recorded a pair of passes defensed, a forced fumble, and 67 total tackles.

Sendejo, 34, has spent most of his career with the Vikings, playing nine seasons for the club. In all, he’s appeared in 124 games with 75 starts, recording nine interceptions and 23 pass breakups.

The Colts had claimed Wilcox after the Buccaneers cut him when reducing their roster to 53 players. A seventh-round pick this year, Wilcox was inactive for Indianapolis’ Week One loss to Seattle.

Additionally, the Colts announced they’ve released safety Sean Davis from their practice squad.