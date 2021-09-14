Derek Carr 31-yard touchdown pass to Zay Jones lifts Raiders to 33-27 OT win over Ravens

Getty Images

It took two “walk-off” touchdowns for the Las Vegas Raiders to finally earn a 33-27 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

Derek Carr hit Zay Jones for a 31-yard touchdown in overtime to finally give Las Vegas the win minutes after it appeared they had won the game on a pass from Carr to Bryan Edwards. Carr found Edwards for what appeared to be a 33-yard touchdown pass on the opening possession of overtime that had the two teams exchanging pleasantries on the field believing the game was over. Edwards was eventually ruled down at the 1-yard line and the Raiders couldn’t close the deal.

Carr was stuffed on a quarterback sneak, Alex Leatherwood false started and then Carr was intercepted in the end zone on a deflected pass intended for Willie Snead IV by Anthony Averett to give the Ravens life. However, Carl Nassib would sack Lamar Jackson and force a fumble on Baltimore’s next drive that gave the ball back to the Raiders for a second chance to seal away the game. The Raiders were going to attempt a field goal only for a delay of game to move them back to a slightly less comfortable yardage. Carr then hit Jones for the walk-off win.

Carr finished the night with 435 yards passing with two touchdowns and the overtime interception.

After jumping out to a 14-0 lead, the Ravens offense stagnated. On a Jackson scramble, Quinton Jefferson punched the ball free as Denzel Perryman recovered to give the ball back to the Raiders at the Baltimore 41-yard line.

Jacobs converted a third down and a check down to Kenyan Drake for 16 yards moved Las Vegas inside the red zone before Jacobs’ touchdown run brought the game back to level, 17-17, with 9:18 left to play. Jacobs finished with a pair of touchdowns for Las Vegas.

The Ravens immediately answered on the next drive as Jackson connected with Sammy Watkins on a 49-yard strike to move Baltimore to the Raiders’ 8-yard line. Just three days after signing with the Ravens, Latavius Murray scored from eight yards out to put the Ravens back on top.

Carr and the Raiders would counter punch as well. A 37-yard connection from Carr to Henry Ruggs on third-and-10 moved the Raiders to the Baltimore 10-yard line. Even a holding penalty on Leatherwood didn’t stall the drive as a 10-yard touchdown pass from Carr to Darren Waller again brought the game level at 24-24.

Jackson scrambled through the Raiders defense for 28 yards before Justin Tucker‘s 47-yard field goal put Baltimore back ahead, 27-24, with 37 seconds remaining. But Carr and the Raiders wouldn’t go quietly into the night.

Carr connected with Bryan Edwards on back-to-back throws for 20 and 18 yards, respectively, with a pair of spikes to stop the clock before Daniel Carlson drilled a 55-yard field goal with two seconds left to send the game to overtime.

Jackson finished 19 of 30 for 235 yards and a touchdown and two lost fumbles. He fumbled three times overall for Baltimore.

The Ravens had won their last five season openers prior to Monday night in Las Vegas.