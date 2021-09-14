Eagles create cap space by restructuring Fletcher Cox’s contract

USA TODAY Sports

Just before the season got started, the Eagles did a little housekeeping to put their books in order.

Per ESPN’s Field Yates, on Saturday, Philadelphia converted $13.925 million of defensive tackle Fletcher Cox‘s base salary into a signing bonus. The move created $11.14 million in cap space.

Cox was scheduled to make $15 million in base salary this season. He has one more season left on the six-year, $103 million extension he signed back in 2016, though the contract also carries a pair of void years at its end.

Cox was named to his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl last year, recording 6.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss in 15 games. In 141 career games since being selected at No. 12 overall in 2012, Cox has 54.5 career sacks.

He played 57 percent of Philadelphia’s defensive snaps in the team’s Week One victory over the Falcons on Sunday.