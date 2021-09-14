Evan Engram “making a lot of jumps” in how he’s working ahead of Thursday night’s game

Getty Images

The Giants opened the 2021 season without tight end Evan Engram in the lineup and they have a short window to prepare for Thursday night’s game in Washington, but the team isn’t counting Engram out yet.

According to the team’s estimated Monday injury report, Engram would not have been on the field for the team’s practice if they had one because of his calf injury. Despite that, head coach Joe Judge said Tuesday that Engram’s been doing more work as he tries to get ready for this week.

“Hope so . . . he’s making a lot of jumps in terms of how he’s working,” Judge said, via Madelyn Burke of the team’s website.

Kyle Rudolph had the most snaps at tight end with Engram absent against the Broncos in Week One. He had two catches for eight yards.