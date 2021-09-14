Evan Engram wouldn’t have practiced Tuesday, Saquon Barkley would have been limited

Getty Images

Giants head coach Joe Judge said on Monday that tight end Evan Engram has been “making a lot of jumps” in his return from the calf injury that kept him from playing in Week One, but he hasn’t jumped high enough for the team to say he’d be practicing ahead of Thursday’s game against Washington.

The Giants put out an estimated practice report for the second straight day on Tuesday and it again had Engram listed as a non-participant. Engram hasn’t taken part in a practice since getting hurt in the team’s final preseason game, so it is hard to imagine a day of work on Wednesday being enough to get him in the lineup.

The rest of the estimated injury report remains the same as well. Running back Saquon Barkley (knee) is listed as limited after running 10 times for 26 yards in his first game since tearing his ACL in Week Two of the 2020 season.

Linebacker Cam Brown (hamstring) and guard Shane Lemieux (knee) would not have practiced. Lemieux started at left guard against the Broncos, but only played 17 snaps.