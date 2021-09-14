Frank Reich: Sunday’s pass protection was not up to our standards

Getty Images

Under head coach Frank Reich, the Colts have built a reputation for protecting their quarterbacks well.

But that was not the case in Week One.

Quarterback Carson Wentz was hit 10 times and sacked three times in his Indianapolis debut, often facing pressure from Seattle’s pass rush. After reviewing the film, Reich said on Monday that the protection wasn’t good enough, with Wentz taking some “vicious shots.”

“Overall, the protection aspect was probably not up to our standards,” Reich said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “There was a little bit more to it than just the offensive line play, but we need to be better. We need to be better as coaches, we need to be better as players in that area. We have very high standards there.”

Left tackle appeared to be an issue in particular. It had long been a stable position for the Colts, but Anthony Castonzo’s offseason retirement has changed that. With free-agent signee Eric Fisher still working his way back from a torn Achilles, Julién Davenport got the start and surrendered a pair of sacks. But Reich felt like the offense gave Davenport enough help.

“When I watched the tape, for the number of times, I thought it was OK, if I’m being honest,” Reich said. “I’m normally pretty critical of myself.”

The Colts have to make some quick adjustments because things won’t get much easier in Week Two. Reigning defensive player of the year Aaron Donald is coming to town with the Rams. Donald had one of Los Angeles’ three sacks against Chicago on Sunday.