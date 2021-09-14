“Handful” of Saints offensive coaches test positive for COVID

Getty Images

When the Saints travel to Carolina this weekend, they may be missing multiple members of the coaching staff.

A “handful of offensive coaches” have tested positive for COVID, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

An unnamed Saints source told Schefter, “We’ll be just fine.”

That remains to be seen. The results flow directly from the fact that all vaccinated players and staff are tested weekly, in three groups over three days. This means that more positives could come on Wednesday.

For those who have tested positive so far, they’ll need to generate a pair of negative tests at least 24 hours apart to return for Sunday.