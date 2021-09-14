Jets sign punter Thomas Morstead, place Mekhi Becton, Lamarcus Joyner on injured reserve

Getty Images

The New York Jets have signed former New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead as part of a slew of roster moves on Tuesday.

Morstead takes the place of injured punter Braden Mann on the Jets’ roster after he sprained his knee in Sunday’s season opener against the Carolina Panthers. Mann is expected to miss at least a month due to the injury. place kicker Matt Ammendola had to handle to punting duties in Mann’s play for most of Sunday’s game.

In addition to Morstead, the Jets have signed linebacker B.J. Goodson, guard Isaiah Williams and safety Jarrod Wilson. The create room on the roster, Mann, tackle Mekhi Becton, safety Lamarcus Joyner and linebacker Blake Cashman were all placed on injured reserve.

Becton is out at least a month as well with a knee injury while Joyner will miss the rest of the season due to a torn bicpes.

The Jets also added tackle Elikah Nkansah to their practice squad.