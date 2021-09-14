Jon Gruden on wild win over Ravens: “I was like a cat. I had multiple lives today.”

Getty Images

The saying goes that a cat has nine lives. If the same proverb applies to football coaches, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden believes he lost a couple on Monday.

“I felt like I died and woke up and died again. I was like a cat. I had multiple lives today,” Gruden told reporters after the Raiders’ wild 33-27 overtime victory over the Baltimore Ravens. “I don’t like playing like that. It was tough but we did a lot of really good things to win that football game tonight.”

The Raiders never held the lead during regulation play. They thought that had won the game with a 33-yard pass from Derek Carr to Bryan Edwards on the opening drive of overtime only for Edwards to be ruled down a yard shy. Then a deflected Carr interception in the end zone gave Baltimore the chance to take the game back out of the Raiders’ hands. But when they got a second chance in overtime, Carr didn’t miss the walk-off chance with a 31-yard strike to Zay Jones to end the game.

Baltimore jumped out to a 14-0 lead over the Raiders and it took until nine minutes left in the fourth quarter for the Raiders to get it back tied at 17-17. Gruden said it took them some time to shake off the rust before the team found its footing.

“It’s been a long training camp,” Gruden said. “We’ve had some adversity. At the same time, that’s the first time these players have played. We didn’t play them much in the preseason, it was a little sluggish early obviously. They put the wheels back on in the last 15-18 minutes and played good solid football. Something we can build on.”