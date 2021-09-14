Lamar Jackson mad at himself after two lost fumbles

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson lost two fumbles in Monday night’s loss to the Raiders, and afterward he was angry at himself.

“That ticked me off. I hate fumbles, I hate any type of turnover,” Jackson said. “Two hands on the ball. I just could’ve taken a sack, if anything.”

On Twitter, Jackson had a more profane reaction to his fumbles.

Jackson will have to shake off the Week One loss quickly, as the Ravens have a short work week before their Week Two home game against the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Jackson acknowledged that it’s a challenge.

“We have to prepare well and get ready for a great team Sunday night,” Jackson said. “We’ve got to make something happen.”

Jackson and the Ravens need to play better against the Chiefs to avoid an 0-2 start to the season.