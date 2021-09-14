Lions waive Tommy Kraemer

Getty Images

The Lions have opened up a roster spot.

Detroit announced on Tuesday afternoon that the team has waived rookie guard Tommy Kraemer.

An undrafted player out of Notre Dame, Kraemer signed with the Lions in the spring.

Detroit has a few injury concerns to deal with this week, particularly at cornerback. After Jeffrey Okudah tore his Achilles in Sunday’s season opener, the team has reportedly spoken to cornerback Quenton Dunbar about rejoining the team.

Receiver Tyrell Williams is also in the concussion protocol.

Detroit plays Green Bay on Monday Night Football in Week Two.