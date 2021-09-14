Mac Jones: Definitely a lot of things to clean up after Week One

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones wasn’t thrilled after making his debut on Sunday, saying after New England’s 17-16 loss to Miami that the game “definitely wasn’t good enough, starting with me.”

In his weekly Monday appearance on WEEI’s Merloni & Fauria show, Jones said there are “definitely a lot of things to clean up” after watching the film. But the quarterback wasn’t too negative about the situation.

“[N]othing to hang our head [over] at this point,” Jones said. “We’ve watched the film and we’re just excited to move forward. It’s one game. It sucks to lose. Nobody wants to lose. We’re going to do everything we can to not have that happen. Opening Day, rookie year, check box by that, and we’re going to keep working.”

Jones finished his first start 29-of-39 passing for 281 yards with a touchdown, overall faring pretty well in the first start of his career. But Jones isn’t taking away any personal moral victory from the contest.

“For me, it’s just about winning and losing,” Jones said. “For all of us it’s about winning and losing. It takes all the people on the field, so there are going to be games when I won’t play as well and hopefully we can pull it off. That’s what we need to do — work together as a unit and we will. But, it’s really not an individual sport. It’s kind of hard to sit there and raise one finger or another.”

The quarterback’s next chance to win will be on Sunday against the Jets, in what should be the first of many matchups between Jones and fellow rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.