Manningcast generates good buzz but low ratings

Posted by Mike Florio on September 14, 2021, 3:02 PM EDT
Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees
Getty Images

Social media loved the Peyton and Eli Manning show on Monday night. As in many other instances, the rest of the world didn’t share the same enthusiasm.

Via John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, the ESPN2 rating for the Ravens-Raiders game as enhanced (or otherwise) by the Manning brothers generated a 0.6 rating, with a share of 1. In contrast, the primary feed, televised by ABC and ESPN, rang up a 6.5 and 4.5 rating, respectively, and shares of 14 and 10.

It’s a surprising outcome, one that surely makes Steve Levy, Brian Griese, and Louis Riddick feel a little better after seeing the amount of praise heaped on the secondary broadcast that seemed certain to sabotage their overall number. Ultimately, it hardly took a dent out of the main audience.

The Manningcast may work better while watching the game alone than in a group. We had six people watching the game on the PFT patio; the natural conversation among those watching the game made the Manning discussion unnecessary and generally hard to follow. We turned it on four different times and almost immediately went back to the primary feed.

Meanwhile, some in the industry have grumbled about the willingness of Peyton Manning to undermine the primary crew in lieu of actually become a member of it. One person raised an interesting question: What would Manning say and do if he were the lead analyst on Monday Night Football and ESPN set up an alternate feed and hyped it relentlessly?

Maybe, once he saw the ratings, he wouldn’t care.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Manningcast generates good buzz but low ratings

  1. Initial ratings are an indication, but I would bet that as word got out of how much folks enjoyed it, their ratings will dramatically go up the next time, especially for folks watching at home and not in a sports bar or group setting.

  2. It was awesome. Way better than normal MNF broad cast. Maybe can do without the Zoom-type face Windows and guests, but the overall delivery was refreshing, informative, and entertaining.

  3. It was different. The Manning boys self depreciating humor was entertaining. Insightful commentary from players perspective is generally appreciated. It just seemed a little too jibber jabbery. It just doesn’t need to be a continual stream of consciousness.

  4. Most of the social media comments have been overwhelmingly positive, which is my opinion as well. I almost turned on the regular broadcast and forgot to watch the Manningcast. Agree that it probably works best for one viewer or a small group.

    With the positive buzz, I expect ratings for the Manningcast to vulture aware enough from the main broadcast that it starts to become an issue. It might also force some action on the mostly-low-info and lots of cliche-speak that we get on network broadcasts. That’s why Romo and Madden were such a breath of fresh air.

    I thought the Manningcast was highly entertaining and plan to watch it every week. Hope it has staying power.

  6. What a disaster for ESPN. Your on air “talent” had months to prepare but fumbled through most the game like they were chosen from season ticket holders.

  7. Gonna have to go with Florio on this one. I tuned into it a couple times and ended up going back to the main broadcast. I was really looking forward to the Mannings and a new way to watch a game. Maybe it will get better with time. It seemed like some production issues turned me off from the get go. I hope it gets better and will check it out next week.

  8. the announcers on MNF were horrible.
    .
    the mannings come off a bit like dorks.
    .
    put romo in there with someone like kanye west… at least it will be entertaining

  9. I enjoyed Payton and Eli very much. However, I watched the regular broadcast in real time and recorded the Manning show to view this morning. If you don’t mind seeing the same game twice it seems that is the way to go.

  10. Refreshing, informative, and entertaining.They just need a different format, as it was difficult to see and enjoy the game with the two bothers in windows and having a conversation about each play.They didn’t seem to be able to keep up with the pace of the game, and it seemed hurried because of that. I watched for a few and went to the normal broadcast.

  11. The Manning broadcast was unpolished and awesome,if you know something about football.
    If it is actually promoted, ratings will go up.
    Both had commentary not related directly to the game. Only the Manning and friends commentary was worth hearing in a football setting.
    If it succeeds, maybe other players will get a chance to share their football couch with us. So cool.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.