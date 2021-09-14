Marquise Goodwin: Lack of a downfield passing attack is challenging

Getty Images

The Bears didn’t test the Rams defense, which ranked No. 1 in yards allowed last season. Andy Dalton had one pass attempt over 15 yards, while every other starting quarterback in the NFL had at last four.

Dalton went 0-for-2 with an interception on passes of over 10 yards.

It was frustrating for Bears fans to watch . . . and frustrating for the team’s receivers.

Bears receiver Marquise Goodwin, who led the Bears with 45 yards on four catches, was asked about the absence of downfield plays Sunday night.

“It’s challenging,” Goodwin said, via Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today. “But I mean, you’ve just got to work with what you get. I don’t control the plays that are called. I don’t control anything but just going out and doing my job, and I just do it the best that I know how. Fast.”

For the most part, the Bears’ game plan kept Aaron Donald out of the backfield. He had one sack, which came in the fourth quarter, and three tackles. But the Bears’ game plan did not give the team’s receivers a chance to get free of All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who had nine tackles, two tackles for loss and a pass breakup.

“He’s a unique player, All-Pro, Pro Bowler, instinctive, especially in short spaces,” Goodwin said of Ramsey. “And us not running past 10 yards, that fell right into his hands I feel like.”

The Bears should get more chances to throw the ball down the field this week when they play the Bengals.