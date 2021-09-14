Matt Nagy says there’s “no panic” about opening defensive performance

Getty Images

There was a lot more time spent discussing the Bears quarterbacks than the team’s defense during the offseason and that made sense given the defense’s leading role in any success the team has experienced in Matt Nagy’s three years as their head coach.

Sunday night’s opener was not a good night for the unit, however. Defensive backs Eddie Jackson and Tashaun Gipson failed to touch Rams wideout Van Jefferson down on a 67-yard touchdown in the first quarter, Cooper Kupp was wide open for a 54-yard score that started a run of three second half touchdowns, and the Rams pretty much did what they wanted offensively all night.

On Monday, Nagy said he has “a lot of faith” in first-year defensive coordinator Sean Desai to get things corrected heading into Week Two against the Bengals.

“Overall, I’d say the biggest theme for us would be ‘No panic’ and just understand that this was Sean’s first game calling [plays] and this was our first game of 2021 and we understand that that’s not good enough,” Nagy said, via Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times. “We want to focus on any of the positives that were out there. That’s why I think we all believe in one another, and now we get another chance this weekend.”

There’s a lot of football left to play this season and a better outing against the Bengals will quiet concerns on the defensive front. If the signs of slippage continue to show, however, it could be shaping up to be a long season in Chicago.