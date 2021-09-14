Mike Tomlin won’t explain week-in, week-out snap distribution at outside linebacker

Getty Images

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt said he felt fresh after Sunday’s win over the Bills and one of the reasons why is the way the Steelers handled the rotation of players at outside linebacker.

Watt played 69-of-85 defensive snaps while Melvin Ingram played 54 and Alex Highsmith played 46 as part of a group that Watt said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, is “going to be really special” this season.

It was a successful approach for Week One, but it isn’t one that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin says is necessarily going to look the same every week.

“We’re not going to be a slave to snap distribution. . . . I won’t come in here week-in and week-out and explain distribution of snaps as it pertains to those three men,” Tomlin said, via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Media.

However the snaps are divvied up in a given week, the Steelers’ depth at outside linebacker should be an advantage for them over the course of the season.