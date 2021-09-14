Navy assistant coach let go for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 14, 2021, 12:25 PM EDT
The U.S. Naval Academy is requiring everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine. That includes the football coaching staff, and as a result one assistant coach is no longer with the team.

Billy Ray Stutzmann, an offensive assistant, released a statement saying his application for a religious exemption was denied, and as a result of his continued refusal to get vaccinated, Navy has let him go. He did not say what religious teachings prevent him from getting vaccinated.

The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and are the world’s best hope for ending the pandemic. By refusing to do the one thing we all need to do to end the pandemic, Stutzmann is prioritizing his own ignorant fears over the health and safety of the people around him, and it’s good that the United States Naval Academy won’t tolerate such dangerous selfishness.

Navy is not the only college football team with vaccine issues on its coaching staff. Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich is still refusing to say whether he’s fully vaccinated, as he will need to be by the state’s October 18 deadline if he wants to keep his job. One Rolovich’s assistants is Craig Stutzmann, the brother of Billy Ray Stutzmann. Craig Stutzmann has also refused to say if he is vaccinated.

22 responses to “Navy assistant coach let go for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

  4. How about that? The nation’s military even backs the vaccine!

    U.S.A.! U.S.A! U.S.A! U.S.A!

    Hey guys, am I doing it right?

  7. There has been zero religious exemption request for vaccines DOD-wide since around-2015, so unless this religion has teaching specifically against the COVID-19 vaccine then it was going to be denied.

  8. Trying to figure out what this has to do with the NFL. It seems more like an opportunity to push a narrative….

  9. I am far the vaccine but I am not for forcing someone to take it. Taking away right of choice especially religious freedom is a very slippery slope to go down. I am curious if a job gives someone the ultimatum for a vaccine and the vaccine causes death or harm shouldn’t the company be liable?

  10. I got out of jury duty by telling the courts that I would not be in a room of unvaccinated people. And yes, I’m vaccinated.

  11. Proper thing. Apart from being allergic to an ingredient in the vaccine, there is no scientific reason for anyone not to get vaccinated. Those who refuse are selfish and/or misinformed, and are a threat to public safety.

  13. You keep stating “ The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and are the world’s best hope for ending the pandemic” how do you know that they are 100% safe and effective, are you willing to personally cover my medical expenses if it ends up not being safe and effective for me? Less than 12 months ago joe Biden stated he wouldn’t take a vaccine that was produced and approved so quickly, boy did his tune change as soon as he took office, along with many others in a certain political party… I for one was looking forward to a vaccine since the day this started, but after listening to Democrats last fall they struck fear into me and made me think about it further, now that they’ve flip flopped, I don’t know who to believe.… and explain, if the vaccinated are contracting covid, and spreading covid, how will 100% of the population stop covid?

  14. Large scale public heath actions like COVID vaccination programs work optimally when everybody buys in and plays their part. Why does everybody get a rubella vaccine when rubella is only dangerous to a fetus in the 1st trimester? Because just giving it to wowen of child bearing age wasn’t effective enough to stop the problem.

  16. I’m genuinely curious about those seeking a religious exemption and their.. err reasoning. Do they have a religious claim against all vaccines or just when convenient?

  20. I dunno about this Vaccine , I took the Moderna vaccine. I’ve had covid and after both Moderna shots I got sick for about a day and a half both times had everytone of the FDC possible side effects , but I noticed it said possible side effects after second shot,and I could find nothin about side effects for after first shot … my body really didn’t want that junk in it I guess. My eighty year old dad ? Yeah my arms a little sore lol

  21. No one should be forced to get vaccinated.

    Social Contract: an implicit agreement among the members of a society to cooperate for social benefits, for example by sacrificing some individual freedom for state protection.

    Don’t cooperate, get left out parts of society. No one is holding a gun to anyone’s head.

  22. Those of you who think social distancing and wearing masks to protect the vulnerable and the elderly are violating your freedom and your rights are forgetting many of those same elderly people were forcibly drafted into the military, gave up years of their lives, saw their friends die and suffered irreparable psychological damage to protect your right to gripe and complain about masks and vaccine mandates.

