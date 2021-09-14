Navy assistant coach let go for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

Getty Images

The U.S. Naval Academy is requiring everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine. That includes the football coaching staff, and as a result one assistant coach is no longer with the team.

Billy Ray Stutzmann, an offensive assistant, released a statement saying his application for a religious exemption was denied, and as a result of his continued refusal to get vaccinated, Navy has let him go. He did not say what religious teachings prevent him from getting vaccinated.

The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and are the world’s best hope for ending the pandemic. By refusing to do the one thing we all need to do to end the pandemic, Stutzmann is prioritizing his own ignorant fears over the health and safety of the people around him, and it’s good that the United States Naval Academy won’t tolerate such dangerous selfishness.

Navy is not the only college football team with vaccine issues on its coaching staff. Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich is still refusing to say whether he’s fully vaccinated, as he will need to be by the state’s October 18 deadline if he wants to keep his job. One Rolovich’s assistants is Craig Stutzmann, the brother of Billy Ray Stutzmann. Craig Stutzmann has also refused to say if he is vaccinated.