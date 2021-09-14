NFL Players Association asks Roger Goodell to reinstate Josh Gordon

Getty Images

Josh Gordon, the supremely talented wide receiver whose career has been derailed by substance abuse, may soon get another chance in the NFL.

The NFL Players Association has recommended to the NFL that Gordon be reinstated after he completed a treatment program, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell would make the final determination about whether Gordon can be reinstated.

Gordon is reportedly vaccinated and ready to play as soon as the NFL allows him.

If Gordon is reinstated, he’ll be a free agent and could sign with any team willing to give him another chance. He most recently played for the Seahawks and previously played for the Patriots and Browns.

In 2013, at just 22 years of age, Gordon had one of the greatest receiving seasons in NFL history, leading the league with 1,646 passing yards despite missing two games and getting saddled with Jason Campbell, Brandon Weeden and Brian Hoyer as his quarterbacks.

But since then he has played in just 33 games, while missing 79 games.