Panthers cut Ryan Santoso

Getty Images

The Panthers kicker carousel continues to spin.

Per Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, Carolina has cut Ryan Santoso on Tuesday.

The move means the Panthers will keep the seventh-round pick they’d conditionally agreed to trade to the Giants for Santoso. The kicker had to be on Carolina’s roster for two games for New York to receive the pick.

Santoso was 2-of-2 on field goals, but 1-of-2 on extra points in Sunday’s victory over the Jets.

The Panthers have kicker Dominik Eberle on their practice squad. The team initially brought him in to compete with former kicker Joey Slye in August, but then traded for Santoso two days later.

Eberle, a German kicker, played his college ball at Utah State and previously spent time with the Raiders. He has not kicked in a regular-season game.