Raiders signing Damion Square off Bears’ practice squad

The Raiders lost defensive tackle Gerald McCoy for the season after only nine plays Monday. They found a replacement Tuesday.

The team is signing defensive tackle Damion Square off the Bears’ practice squad, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Bears activated Square for Sunday night’s game, and he played five defensive snaps.

Square, 32, is on his fourth team since May, spending time with the Browns and Saints as well as the Bears. He was with the Chargers the previous six seasons.

He played 81 games for the Chargers, including every game the past four seasons, and recorded 116 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries.