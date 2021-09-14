Ravens place Tyre Phillips on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Ravens have added another player to their injured reserve list.

Baltimore announced on Tuesday that guard Tyre Phillips is the latest Raven to go on IR, which means he will miss at least three games. Phillips was carted off the field in the first half of Baltimore’s loss to Las Vegas.

Ben Powers came in to replace Phillips at left guard during the contest. The Ravens also have third-round pick Ben Cleveland on their roster who could contribute.

The Ravens now have a league-high 14 players on IR, with the team dealing with several season-ending injuries to key players.

Additionally, Baltimore announced running back Trenton Cannon has been released. He played 15 special teams snaps and nine offensive snaps on Monday.