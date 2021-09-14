Report: 49ers inquired about a potential trade for Cameron Dantzler

Getty Images

The 49ers lost cornerback Jason Verrett to a torn anterior cruciate ligament. They signed free agent cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick but not before looking at other options.

They inquired about a potential trade for Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler, David Lombardi of TheAthletic.com reports. Dantzler, a third-round choice in 2020, was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Patrick Peterson, Bashaud Breeland, Mackensie Alexander, Kris Boyd and Harrison Hand were the Vikings’ cornerbacks for the season opener.

The 49ers also have had contact with free agent Richard Sherman. Both sides are interested in a potential reunion further into the season, according to Lombardi.

Sherman, 33, faces five misdemeanors for an incident two months ago in the Seattle area.

Veteran corner Josh Norman signed with the 49ers last week but was inactive for the season opener.