Ronald Jones will start for Buccaneers on Sunday vs. Atlanta

Getty Images

Ronald Jones will get another chance.

The Buccaneers running back disappeared from Thursday’s regular-season opener after fumbling in the first half. He didn’t return, finishing with four carries for 14 yards on only six snaps.

Via Scott Smith of the team’s official website, Jones will start on Sunday against the Falcons.

Coach Bruce Arians said that Jones “struggled mentally” to get over the fumble, which contributed to the decision to keep him on the sideline. He’ll step back into the fray on Sunday against the Falcons.

The last time he had a bad game — in the Week Nine blowout loss to the Saints — Jones responded with a 192-yard effort against Carolina. So maybe Jones will turn it around.

He needs to. It’s a contract year for him. And it didn’t get off to a good start. The best news is that he’ll get an opportunity to rectify it.