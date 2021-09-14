Saints have eight total positive COVID tests on Tuesday

Getty Images

The “handful” has an extra finger or two.

Updating his prior report, ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter says that a total of eight people have tested positive for COVID. Six offensive coaches, a player, and a nutritionist will enter the COVID protocol.

It could get worse come Wednesday. The weekly testing protocol for vaccinated players and staff requires the tests to be divided over three days. More could return positive results on Wednesday.

None of the vaccinated players or staff who test positive can return until generating negative tests at least 24 hours apart. For unvaccinated players — who are tested daily — a positive test results in a minimum absence of 10 days.