Saints have eight total positive COVID tests on Tuesday

September 14, 2021
The “handful” has an extra finger or two.

Updating his prior report, ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter says that a total of eight people have tested positive for COVID. Six offensive coaches, a player, and a nutritionist will enter the COVID protocol.

It could get worse come Wednesday. The weekly testing protocol for vaccinated players and staff requires the tests to be divided over three days. More could return positive results on Wednesday.

None of the vaccinated players or staff who test positive can return until generating negative tests at least 24 hours apart. For unvaccinated players — who are tested daily — a positive test results in a minimum absence of 10 days.

14 responses to “Saints have eight total positive COVID tests on Tuesday

  5. “I thought this was a pandemic of the unvaccinated?”

    It is. Those are the folks sucking their last breaths in the ICU and wrecking our medical system.

  7. Does this means any unvaccinated Packer who came in contract with the player from NO will be out 10 days?

  8. lightninhopkins
    “It is. Those are the folks sucking their last breaths in the ICU and wrecking our medical system.”

    To my knowledge there has been exactly 0 professional athletes in ICU or even hospitalized from Covid and most are asymptomatic. Only 1 coach, Phil Nevin of the Yankees was hospitalized and he was vaccinated.

  9. so why are vaccinated and un-vaccinated people treated differently , if you test positive and then have 2 negative test after why discriminate between them. What science are they following

  10. lightninhopkins says:
    September 14, 2021 at 1:23 pm
    “I thought this was a pandemic of the unvaccinated?”

    It is. Those are the folks sucking their last breaths in the ICU and wrecking our medical system.

    This is why it’s spreading, people think they are immune because they are vaccinated and they don’t quarantine when they are ill. I work in a hospital and while thank god are numbers dropping don’t say vaccinated people are not in the ICU. We average around 30% – 40%. While our CEOs run about saying 99% admitted are unvaccinated.300% not true. Vaccination helps tremendously especially on overweight or people with comorbidities but I’ve seen vaccinated people infect their whole family because they believe they can’t get sick from it.

  14. The hurricane ravaged city wasn’t available, so the other option was a plague infested swamp. Some intrepid franchise needs a football stadium at the base of a volcano somewhere to kinda round out the end-time venue options.

