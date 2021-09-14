Saints put Michael Thomas on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Saints have had eight people in their organization test positive for COVID-19 and it appears wide receiver Michael Thomas is one of them.

According to multiple reports, Thomas has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday. Six assistant coaches and a team nutritionist have also entered COVID protocols after positive tests.

Thomas was already on the physically unable to perform list after having ankle surgery before the start of training camp and will be out through at least the sixth week of the regular season, so the development won’t have any impact on his availability for this Sunday’s game against the Panthers or any other games in the next few weeks.

While Thomas’ absence won’t impact the team, missing coaches during the practice week could hinder the team’s preparations for Week Two.